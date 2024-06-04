Costa del Sol news in brief

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 7:59

Sand that stains you red Photo: Screenshot / social media

Seeing red

THE councillor of Opción Sampedreña, Manuel Osorio, has denounced the poor management of the beaches of San Pedro Alcántara. Osorio has harshly criticised the quality of the sand dumped on the San Pedro beach, describing it as “building site dirt” which stains hands and feet red.

Filling up

THE eleven municipalities of the Costa del Sol have received authorisation from the Andalucian Regional Government for the refilling of swimming pools this summer. The measure will be effective from June 1 to September 30. Watering of gardens and plants, limited to one day per week, has also been authorised.

Fire risk

BARBECUES and bonfires have been banned in parks, woods, forests and recreational areas, from June 1 until October 15. The ban came into force as a result of the Junta decree on forest fires. There have been a total of 85 forest fires in Andalucia so far in 2024.

Sunday opening

JUNE 2 saw the first Sunday when shops and supermarkets in the province of Malaga can open at the start of the summer season opening hours. In total there will be 21 Sundays and public holidays when shops will open, ending on September 29.

Beach ready

A TOTAL of 87 lifeguards will work in 17 watchtowers as part of the lifeguard system for the summer season in the municipality of Mijas in Malaga. The service will operate every day from 11am until 8pm on an uninterrupted basis until September 30.

Summer risk

THE Andalucian forest fire fighting plan, the Infoca plan, was activated on Saturday June 1 and will run until 15 October. The plan involves 4,700 professional fire fighters, police and medical personnel and has a budget of nearly €250 million to ensure a safe summer.