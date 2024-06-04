Deia: A Paradise in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 13:39

Deia has attracted artists, writers and musicians for decades Credit: Secret Mallorca/Facebook

Deia, a picturesque village nestled in Mallorca’s Tramuntana mountains, boasts a history as captivating as its scenery.

Deia’s Rich History

Archaeological evidence suggests the valley was inhabited as far back as prehistoric times, with its caves, springs, abundant wildlife, and fertile soil providing the perfect environment for early settlements.

The village truly took shape during the Moorish era (10th-13th centuries). The Moors constructed the ingenious terraced fields and irrigation systems that are still in use today, laying the foundation for Deia’s agricultural prosperity.

Following the Christian conquest, Deia became part of Valldemossa and witnessed the construction of monasteries like Ca l’Abat and Son Rullan, the latter housing a missionary school founded by philosopher Ramon Llull. The 16th century marked Deia’s independence from Valldemossa, leading to a period of expansion where even the most challenging slopes were transformed into olive groves, now a defining feature of the landscape.

Deia’s past also includes a network of watchtowers built to guard against pirate raids, and a thriving community of olive oil producers who, along with citrus fruits and vegetables grown in their personal ‘horts’ (irrigated gardens), sustained the village for centuries.

The late 19th century saw the arrival of the first wave of visitors, captivated by Deia’s beauty and tranquil lifestyle. This trend continued, attracting a long list of renowned artists, writers, musicians, and celebrities who continue to be drawn to Deia’s unique charm

A Haven for Art, History, and Music Lovers

Beyond its breathtaking scenery, Deia offers many cultural experiences. History buffs can delve into the past at the Archaeological Museum, showcasing the Balearic Islands’ prehistoric wonders. Art enthusiasts can admire the works of local and international artists.

Deia’s most iconic landmark, Son Marroig, boasts a fascinating history. Originally the grand estate of Archduke Luis Salvador, the property underwent extensive restoration, resulting in its unique Spanish-Italian architectural style. The Carrara marble temple overlooking the coastline served as the Archduke’s writing haven, where he penned his masterpiece, “Die Balearen.” Today, Son Marroig houses a museum showcasing his life, art collections, and personal belongings.

For a taste of the village’s artistic spirit, visit the Robert Graves House Museum, dedicated to the renowned writer who called Deia home. Additionally, the annual Deia International Festival brings the magic of classical music to life, captivating the hearts of music lovers worldwide.

The Beaches

Deia’s coastline boasts hidden treasures beyond its stunning scenery. Cala Deia, a sheltered cove embraced by rocky cliffs, offers a haven of tranquillity. This shingle and pebble beach, with its crystal-clear sapphire waters, is a snorkeler’s paradise.

After a refreshing dip, eat at one of the two excellent Mallorcan restaurants, C’as Patro March or Can Lluc.

Reaching Cala Deia is easy – a scenic 15-minute walk through olive and lemon groves from the village centre, or a 5-minute car ride with dedicated parking nearby.

For those seeking a more secluded escape, Lluc Alcari, also known as Platja de Lluc Alcari, beckons. This cove, named after its Latin and Arabic roots meaning “house of the forest,” is a paradise for nature lovers. Large rocks and pebbles create a charming setting, while the crystal-clear waters are great for snorkelers.

Lluc Alcari caters to free spirits with its nudist beach and relaxed vibe. This hidden beach is easily accessible by car, just a 10-minute drive from Deia’s centre, with clear signage.

Alternatively, a scenic 30-minute coastal walk from Cala Deia offers fabulous views. Deia’s beaches are an invitation to experience the island’s natural beauty and laid-back charm.

Stay in Deia

Deia boasts some of the islands most beautiful hotels, adding a touch of timeless glamour to your trip.

La Residencia offers a luxurious and serene haven. The hotel boasts a rich heritage, with its building dating back to the 16th century. Despite its historical charm, the property offers modern amenities to ensure a fabulous stay. Guests can unwind in two inviting outdoor pools, indulge in culinary delights at the award-winning restaurant, or pamper themselves at the on-site spa. Each room at the hotel is a testament to its history. Traditional Mallorcan decor and antique furnishings create a unique and charming atmosphere.

For panoramic views, Es Moli is a wonderful choice. This 17th-century mansion sits atop a hill, offering stunning views of the sea, village, and mountains. Guests can unwind in a 32-meter freshwater pool or enjoy the privacy of a secluded rocky cove.

For a more intimate setting, Hostal Miramar is a restored 19th-century house with gorgeous sea views, just a short stroll from Deia’s centre.

Whether you are seeking grandeur, or a charming escape, Deia offers an unforgettable stay.





