Domino mania takes over Alicante.

By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 15:11

Domino pieces on the grey background. Top view

Prepare for a domino extravaganza in Alicante!

On June 15, the Casa del Mediterráneo is set to host the launch of the Provincial Federation Domino Alicante (F.P.D.A).

Sporting Event

It’s not just any old event – it’s a celebration packed with info on why dominoes should be considered a sport in the Valencian Community, just like it is in Murcia.

But why all the fuss?

The F.P.D.A have been getting major support from local authorities who believe in the power of dominoes to bring benefits to the community.

Solid Foundation

They want to unite domino players across the province, giving them a solid foundation on which to build.

And it’s not just about playing games as the F.P.D.A are talking leagues, rankings, tournaments, and more.

For more information or to join the fun, F.P.D.A has launched its website, dominoalicante.com, where you can find all things Domino-related.