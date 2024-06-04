EU Vote: Germans Want Peace

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 13:41

The hemicycle of the European Parliament in Brussels Credit: Treehill

As the European Parliament election approaches, recent surveys indicate that Germany is facing a significant voter challenge.

According to the latest ARD – Deutschlandtrend survey, one in four Germans are expected to abstain from voting. The survey, which polled 1515 eligible voters aged 16 and over between May 27 and 29, reveals a worrying trend of voter apathy.

The World’s Second Largest Democratic Vote

The European elections are to take place from June 6-9. Despite extensive campaigning, interest among eligible German voters remains low.

Peace, Social Security and Immigration

The survey also highlights a shift in voter priorities. While climate and environmental protection were top concerns in 2019, Germans now see peace, social security and immigration as the leading issues influencing their votes. Additionally, German sentiment towards the European Union has soured; only 40% of respondents believe EU membership benefits Germany, compared to a more optimistic view five years ago.