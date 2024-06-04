EXHIBIT: A Modern Variety Show in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 20:37
Son Amar is one of the island's most stunning night spots
Credit: House of Son Amar
The House of Son Amar presents EXHIBIT this summer, a revolutionary take on the variety show.
This avant-garde experience features world-class artists, combining breath-taking acrobatics with mesmerising choreography and a cutting-edge soundtrack.
Your journey begins at the historic Son Amar, a venue brimming with Mallorcan culture. Sip a cocktail in the 16th-century courtyard and enjoy a spectacular fountain show reminiscent of the Las Vegas Bellagio in the Hall of Fountains before the doors open to the Grand Theatre.
Only 10 minutes away from Palma and 15 minutes from Calvia, the House of Son Amar is a fabulous choice for a special evening of entertainment.
Choose from standard theatre seating to an exclusive VIP experience. Tickets can be booked at exhibit.sonamar.com.
