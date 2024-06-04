Fashion Show Fundraiser at Javea´s Golf Club

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 13:23

Apasa past event Credit: Apasa, Facebook

Purchase new clothes for special deals and help an animal charity at the same time, with the Fashion Show fundraiser for Javea´s Apasa.

On June 14, Apasa invites all guests for a reception starting at 6.30pm with cava and tapas, followed by a fabulous fashion show with their secondhand shop´s items.

The men’s and women´s pieces include designer labels at bargain prices and not only will you be able to update your summer closet but the €20-entry donation will be forwarded to the charity.

Apasa is an NGO, committed to aiding the abandoned dogs of Javea, rehoming them and ensuring their sustained well-being. The charity encourages people to attend and make a contribution which will change the lives of animals in need.

Support Apasa this summer at Javea´s Golf Club Restaurant on June 14.