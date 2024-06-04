By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 19:27

Firefighters tackle blazes: Summer fire safety tips. Image: Bomberos de Dipu / Facebook.

Firefighters from the Orihuela and Almoradí stations recently responded to small forest fires in the municipalities of San Fulgencio and Callosa de Segura.

Thanks to their coordinated efforts, the fires were successfully extinguished.

High temperatures, wind, and summer activities are some of the main factors that contribute to forest fires this time of year.

Prevention Tips

César Alcaraz, training officer and spokesperson for the Alicante Provincial Firefighters Consortium shared some tips to prevent such fires.

César confirmed that the Vega Baja region has extensive orchards used for agriculture.

Recently, the period for burning crop margins and disposing of agricultural or forestry waste by fire was modified.

Not adhering to these regulations can result in severe penalties if a fire starts.

Off-Season Periods

During off-season periods, obtain necessary permits for controlled burns and exercise caution when lighting fires. Always ensure proper extinguishment of campfires to prevent potential spread.

The spokesperson suggested we dispose of waste responsibly, ensuring no combustible materials are left behind and park vehicles in designated areas to minimise fire risks from exhaust pipes.

Additionally, electricity consumption rises during this season, increasing the risk of network overload.

The training officer confirmed, “Everyone must be aware and respectful of the environment to prevent fires and other hazards.”