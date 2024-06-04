Flights guaranteed for next three years

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 20:12

Air Nostrum ATR7 Credit: Isaac_123M Shutterstock

The Junta de Andalucia allocated on June 4, €11.9 million in order to ensure that flights between Almeria and Sevilla continue to operate.

This route is classed as a Public Service Obligation (OSP) and the funding is possible thanks to collaboration with the Spanish Government.

Getting from Almeria to Sevilla is difficult

To travel from Almeria to Sevilla is difficult as there are no suitable rail connections and the distance to drive is more than 400 kilometres, so the air link is considered essential and is guaranteed until the end of October 2027.

It is considered important to the ongoing development of the province of Almeria, both in terms of population and economic activity that the air route that connects the two provincial capital cities should continue to run.

Two flights each way every working day

Introduced in 2010, there are two flights each way on working days and one round trip on Sundays and holidays and essentially, the Junta de Andalucia will guarantee a level of income for the operator, currently Iberia/Air Nostrum regardless to some extent, on the number of passengers carried.