By Donna Williams • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 11:00

Free digital training in La Nucia Credit: Pixabay: Pexels

In a collaborative effort, Lab Nucia and the Acelera Pyme Office of FEMPA present a series of free digital training sessions this month

These sessions, dedicated to ChatGPT, Social Networks, and Digital Tools, are a testament to their shared commitment to enabling digital transformation.

They aim to support all companies, especially small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and self-employed individuals in La Nucia, on their digital journey.

Introducing ChatGPT

The first session, scheduled for Thursday June 13, will equip attendees with practical knowledge of how artificial intelligence (AI) can revolutionise customer service, automate responses, resolve queries, and improve the customer experience. It will also demonstrate how it will save time and resources.

Free training on TikTok and Instagram

The second session, set for Thursday June 20, will focus on strategy and growth tips for two popular social media platforms: TikTok and Instagram.

Attendees will learn how to apply these insights to their digital marketing on these platforms, covering topics such as creating engaging content, increasing visitor engagement, and attracting new audiences.

Free training on Canva

The final session will be run on Thursday June 27, and will review the most effective digital tools. It will assist attendees with understanding how to capitalise on design tools such as Canva and those that can assist with scheduling on social networks, among other things.

Registration for these trainings is free of charge and can be carried out at Lab Nucia’s website