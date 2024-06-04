Healthcare Waiting Lists Shrink in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 18:41

Mallorca's healthcare system has seen impressive improvements Credit: Павел Сорокин Pexels

The Balearic Islands’ healthcare system is making strides in reducing waiting times, according to a recent announcement by Health Minister Manuela García.

Six months after implementing a ‘shock plan,’ García reported a 12% decrease in the average wait time for surgery, going from 126 days to 95 days. This positive trend extends beyond surgery, with specialist consultations experiencing a five-day reduction, bringing the average wait time to 64 days.

Less Patients on Waiting Lists

The plan’s success is further evidenced by a decrease in the number of patients exceeding the maximum wait times and an overall reduction of 2,500 patients on waiting lists in the past six months.

García expressed optimism about the program’s effectiveness, stating, “We have managed to change the trend.” She emphasized the importance of addressing waiting lists, calling it “one of the greatest challenges of the legislature.”

Reduced Wait Times

These improvements represent a significant step forward for the Balearic Islands’ healthcare system, offering hope for improved patient experiences and reduced wait times for essential services.