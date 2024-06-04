By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 12:59

Indulge in coastal cuisine: 'Torrevieja and the Sea' returns. Image: Piccia Neri / Shutterstock.com.

Gastronomy lovers are in for a treat as “Torrevieja and the Sea” returns.

From June 12 to 14 and from June 19 to 21, six associated restaurants will offer lunchtime menus for €60.

The participating establishments include Bianco Sea Emotion on Wednesday, June 12, Sunset Beach Restaurant on Thursday, June 13, Mesón El Huertano Restaurant on Friday, June 14, and Mesón Las Jarras on Wednesday, June 19.

The final weekend of the event can be enjoyed at Mesón de la Costa Restaurant on Thursday, June 20, and Mesón Las Villas Restaurant on Friday, June 21.

Attracting Tourism

José Ignacio Pastor, president of the Association of Hospitality Companies of Torrevieja, emphasised the importance of these days for enhancing the culinary offerings of the region and attracting both residents and tourists.

He stated, “These events are essential to maintain the relevance and competitiveness of the hospitality sector.”

Gastronomic Wealth

Pastor added that events like this not only highlight the gastronomic wealth of Torrevieja but also strengthen the local economy and foster a sense of community among entrepreneurs in the sector.

“We want both locals and visitors to enjoy a unique culinary experience, appreciating the quality and diversity of our gastronomic offer,” he concluded.