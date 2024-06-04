By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 19:45

Irish night out: Sean Brady live at The Savannah Campoverde. Image: Sean Brady.

Sean Brady will be playing a mix of Irish, country, and contemporary music at The Savannah Campoverde.

Sean is a well-known entertainer and recording artist on the Irish circuit in Britain and a regular performer in venues across Europe

He has a wide assortment of songs with many of your old and new Irish favourites, from Danny Boy to Whisky in the Jar, Galway Girl to Wagon Wheel, with cover versions of everyone from Big Tom to Christy Moore, Van Morrison, Hank Williams, Neil Diamond, The Dubliners, The Pogues, Wolfetones and many more.

Sean has performed all over the world and several major Irish artists have recorded his songs.

He performs regularly as a solo act, duo or with his band, which can include a fiddle, accordion, flute and banjo.

When and Where?

Why not join the fun on Thursday, June 13, starting at 7:30.PM.

While food is optional, table reservations are required.

There’s a special offer for those who choose to dine: enjoy an Irish spice bag platter for sharing with curry sauce and a side of prawn crackers, plus a bottle of wine, for only €30 per couple.

For more information or to reserve your table, visit Savannah Campoverde at Avenida de las Especias 145, 03191 on the Orihuela Costa, or call (+34) 647 02 14 74.