Joey Essex Enters Love Island Villa

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 14:27

Reality TV star, Joey Essex, is a favourite to win Love Island Credit: Joey Essex/Insta

Love Island just got a whole lot ‘reemer’ with the arrival of reality TV royalty, Joey Essex.

The 33-year-old UK star has become the first-ever celebrity contestant on the popular dating show, making Love Island history.

Producers went above and beyond to ensure Essex’s arrival remained a secret, with elaborate measures involving flights, boat trips, and a hidden location before his entrance into the villa.

The Only Way is Essex

Essex rose to fame in 2011 on the reality show “The Only Way is Essex” (TOWIE), captivating audiences with his signature catchphrase ‘reem’ and his endearingly honest personality. Since then, he’s graced a string of reality shows, including “Dancing on Ice,” “Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins,” and “I’m A Celeb.” While Love Island might be new territory, Essex is no stranger to the world of dating shows, having previously appeared on “Celebrity Ex on the Beach,” “Celebs Go Dating,” and its spin-off, “Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion.”

Beyond reality TV, Essex has also ventured into documentary filmmaking. In 2021, he explored grief and the impact of his mother’s suicide when he was just 10 years old, showcasing a depth beyond the light-hearted persona he’s known for.

Will Joey Essex Find Love?

Love Island’s new season promises to be a rollercoaster ride with the addition of this reality TV veteran. Will Joey Essex find his ‘queen’ in the villa?