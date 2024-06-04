Join The Arts Society Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 04 Jun 2024 • 10:53

Guests and members receive a warm welcome from the Mallorca Arts Society Credit: EWN

The Arts Society is a global organisation with 90,000 members worldwide. Founded in 1968, the patron of the Arts Society is Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Gloucester.

The Mallorca Arts Society was founded in October 2017 and is entirely run by volunteers. It is largely funded by the generosity of sponsors, Blevins Franks (Premier Sponsor), Ibex Insurance, the Artmadams Hotel, Specsavers, and Ticket Travel. In Palma, we collaborate with The Museu Fundació Juan March, Academia 1830 Orchestra and The Living Room cultural space.

Become Part of Mallorca’s Vibrant Arts Scene

Six lectures take place per year with distinguished speakers who are accredited by the Society, flown in from the UK. The talks cover a wide range of subjects: Dalí, The Royal Ballet, Cleopatra, The Art of Cartoons, Lalique, Sorolla, The Age of Jazz to name a few. The events take place at the award-winning Hotel Artmadams Palma, and each presentation is followed by a ‘Drinks and Tapas Reception’ where the society’s 70 members and guests can meet and exchange ideas with others interested in the vibrant arts scene in Mallorca.

The ethos is very much ‘Art, Friendship and Fun’. The Arts Society brings lovers of the arts together with a diverse offering of additional events throughout the year. There are visits to palaces and art galleries, concerts, guided walks, wine tasting, pottery, and literary events. A recent member’s Art Exhibition displayed the startling amount of talent on the island, and prizes were offered to local schools taking part. This year, the Arts Society launched a society Book Club.

New Members Are Always Welcome

New members and their guests are always welcome. In 2024, the Arts Society Mallorca faces hugely increased costs, but the organisation continues to find innovative ways to remain an asset to life in Mallorca.

If you would like to sponsor and give a donation to the Arts Society Mallorca or would like more information on how to become a member please contact the Chairman, Sarah Collett, at mallorca@theartssociety.org.