By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 10:55

Meet Oli: Your multilingual airport assistant at Alicante-Elche. Image: Aena.

The Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport has launched the Aena chatbot service, known as Oli.

It is hoped that Oli will enhance user information and improve the overall experience within the airport facilities.

Valuable Tool

Oli serves as a valuable tool for passengers, offering assistance in eight languages and is accessible through various platforms including WhatsApp via a QR code, the Aena website (aena.es), the Aena app, and Facebook.

Real-Time Information

It provides real-time information on flights and available services at the airport, and it can also redirect users to AenaMaps for easy navigation through the airport.