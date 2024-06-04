Mijas macro-project approved

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 15:36

Golf course, hotel and apartments to be built Photo: Google

The Mijas property macro-project has received the definitive green light with the approval of the urban development innovation that will allow the transformation of more than one million square metres of undeveloped land.

The publication of the agreement in the Official Gazette of the Junta de Andalucía (BOJA) confirms the entry into force of the new General Urban Development Plan (PGOU) of Mijas, paving the way for a major development on the Costa del Sol.

The project includes an 18-hole golf course, a 5-star hotel and 350 tourist apartments. The construction affects land currently classified as undevelopable, where 80 hectares of golf course and 26 hectares of related infrastructure will be built. The 5-star hotel will have 154 rooms, congress facilities, a sports physiotherapy centre, health and beauty treatments, and an internationally renowned restaurant.

The tourist flats will be located to the northwest of the development, covering 72,549 square metres and with a maximum buildable area of 34,825 square metres. There will be 350 units distributed in a main building and an Andalucian pueblo style area.

The project also includes a high-level equestrian centre for dressage, occupying 41,415 square metres with capacity for 200 horses, and a golf school with practice tees on a plot of 35,385 square metres.

The planned green areas will total almost 53,600 square metres, and there will be more than 500 parking spaces. The widening and urbanisation of the La Cala-Entrerríos road and the installation of four new roundabouts are also planned.