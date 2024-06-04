Moor to enjoy in Mojacar

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 18:08
Even the very young are expert riders
Credit: Astro Producciones Shutterstock
There is no question that the towns in Almeria know how to celebrate the Moors and Christians Festivals, none more so than Mojacar.
So although in theory, it doesn’t start in earnest until Friday June 14, there will be a parade through the town by children from the Bartolomé Flores School on Thursday at 10am to the Plaza Nueva where they will be greeted by the Town Crier.
The popular Medieval Market opens in the Plaza Nueva at 11am the following day with plenty of entertainment, items to buy, a raptor show, toy library, face painting and photo opportunity with the knights on guard.
It will be open until 2am on Saturday and 10.30pm on Sunday but does close between 2pm and 5pm each day.
Every day there will be parades from the different troops of Moors and Christians as well as mock battles throughout the town but on Sunday from noon, the excitement moves to Las Ventanicas beach before all of the participants return to the town at 6.30pm.
One of the highlights of the event will be the parade of horses followed by a Medieval Tournament by mounted riders at the Playa Del Lance from 6pm on Saturday.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.