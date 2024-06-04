Moor to enjoy in Mojacar

By John Smith • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 18:08

Even the very young are expert riders Credit: Astro Producciones Shutterstock

There is no question that the towns in Almeria know how to celebrate the Moors and Christians Festivals, none more so than Mojacar.

So although in theory, it doesn’t start in earnest until Friday June 14, there will be a parade through the town by children from the Bartolomé Flores School on Thursday at 10am to the Plaza Nueva where they will be greeted by the Town Crier.

Popular Medieval Market

The popular Medieval Market opens in the Plaza Nueva at 11am the following day with plenty of entertainment, items to buy, a raptor show, toy library, face painting and photo opportunity with the knights on guard.

It will be open until 2am on Saturday and 10.30pm on Sunday but does close between 2pm and 5pm each day.

Every day there will be parades from the different troops of Moors and Christians as well as mock battles throughout the town but on Sunday from noon, the excitement moves to Las Ventanicas beach before all of the participants return to the town at 6.30pm.

Medieval Tournament

One of the highlights of the event will be the parade of horses followed by a Medieval Tournament by mounted riders at the Playa Del Lance from 6pm on Saturday.