More hotel guests

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 13:29

Traveller numbers up Photo: Malaga Provincial Council

The Costa del Sol leads the ranking of coastal tourist areas between January and April 2024 with more than one and a half million hotel guests.

According to the latest Costa del Sol Hotel Business Bulletin, so far in 2024, the Costa del Sol leads the ranking of hotel travellers in Spanish coastal areas with 1,586,148 travellers and the month of April has a positive balance in terms of foreign hotel travellers with an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to 2023.

Although the number of Spanish travellers has decreased by 2.7 per cent compared to the first four months of 2023, the Costa del Sol has exceeded one million foreign hotel travellers, representing a growth of 15.7 per cent.

In fact, by market volume, foreign travellers lead the ranking with a substantial increase compared to the same period in 2023. Travellers staying in Costa del Sol hotels are from Poland (up 64.9 per cent), Ireland (+48.5 per cent), Finland (+26.9 per cent) and Switzerland (+20.2 per cent). Also noteworthy is the growth in priority markets such as the United States with 19.3 per cent, the United Kingdom with 18.6 per cent and Germany with 10.6 per cent.