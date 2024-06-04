More hotel guests

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 13:29
Traveller numbers up
Photo: Malaga Provincial Council
The Costa del Sol leads the ranking of coastal tourist areas between January and April 2024 with more than one and a half million hotel guests.
According to the latest Costa del Sol Hotel Business Bulletin, so far in 2024, the Costa del Sol leads the ranking of hotel travellers in Spanish coastal areas with 1,586,148 travellers and the month of April has a positive balance in terms of foreign hotel travellers with an increase of 15.7 per cent compared to 2023.
Although the number of Spanish travellers has decreased by 2.7 per cent compared to the first four months of 2023, the Costa del Sol has exceeded one million foreign hotel travellers, representing a growth of 15.7 per cent.
In fact, by market volume, foreign travellers lead the ranking with a substantial increase compared to the same period in 2023. Travellers staying in Costa del Sol hotels are from Poland (up 64.9 per cent), Ireland (+48.5 per cent), Finland (+26.9 per cent) and Switzerland (+20.2 per cent). Also noteworthy is the growth in priority markets such as the United States with 19.3 per cent, the United Kingdom with 18.6 per cent and Germany with 10.6 per cent.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.