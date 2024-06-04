Trending:

Orihuela’s online upgrade: City info hub just got better!

By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 9:00

Orihuela's online upgrade: City info hub just got better!

Orihuela's online upgrade: City info hub just got better! Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela. 

Orihuela has introduced the Council’s new website, designed to provide public information in a more organised and efficient.

It is hoped the new site will be more accessible for everyone who needs to access information or complete procedures.

More Dynamic

This revamped website, which will maintain its domain at www.orihuela.es, features optimised content and is tailored to users with diverse needs, making it a more dynamic platform

One of the key features of this new tool is the inclusion of an internal agenda for all municipal areas, facilitating the sharing of information about scheduled events.

Additionally, it is interoperable and linked to the Orihuela City Council’s various social media platforms and all council departments.

Completely Compatible

Rocío Ortuño, the Councillor for Modernisation highlighted that the website is designed to be compatible with all screen sizes, offers automatic translation into multiple languages, and includes a newsletter and automatic subscription system.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Author badge placeholder
Written by

Anna Ellis

Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading