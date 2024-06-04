By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 9:00

Orihuela's online upgrade: City info hub just got better! Image: Ayuntamiento de Orihuela.

Orihuela has introduced the Council’s new website, designed to provide public information in a more organised and efficient.

It is hoped the new site will be more accessible for everyone who needs to access information or complete procedures.

More Dynamic

This revamped website, which will maintain its domain at www.orihuela.es, features optimised content and is tailored to users with diverse needs, making it a more dynamic platform

One of the key features of this new tool is the inclusion of an internal agenda for all municipal areas, facilitating the sharing of information about scheduled events.

Additionally, it is interoperable and linked to the Orihuela City Council’s various social media platforms and all council departments.

Completely Compatible

Rocío Ortuño, the Councillor for Modernisation highlighted that the website is designed to be compatible with all screen sizes, offers automatic translation into multiple languages, and includes a newsletter and automatic subscription system.