Petition against bullfighting

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 20:25

Trying to stop bullfighting Photo: Plaza del Toros Marbella

A petition through the platform change.org has collected, in just three days, nearly 25,000 signatures against the return of bullfighting to the bullring in Marbella, which is scheduled for Saturday June 8, in the middle of the San Bernabé Fair.

The collection of support, according to the information provided by the platform itself, was launched on May 31, so it has only been running for three days. During this time, 24.474 signatures have been collected, asking Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, to put an end to “this bloody torture”.

The petition has been started by a person called Heidi Fulford and is in English, although it has also been translated into Spanish. It describes as “a step backwards” the return of the bullfighting spectacles: “We respectfully request a stop to bullfighting and a permanent ban on bullfighting in Marbella,” the petition on “change.org” states.

“Compassionate people understand that this violence is unnecessary and unjustifiable,” it says, while arguing that, “opposition to bullfighting is growing both in Spain and around the world”.

You can sign the petition at the change.org website