Petition against bullfighting

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 20:25
Trying to stop bullfighting
Photo: Plaza del Toros Marbella
A petition through the platform change.org has collected, in just three days, nearly 25,000 signatures against the return of bullfighting to the bullring in Marbella, which is scheduled for Saturday June 8, in the middle of the San Bernabé Fair.
The collection of support, according to the information provided by the platform itself, was launched on May 31, so it has only been running for three days. During this time, 24.474 signatures have been collected, asking Marbella’s Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, to put an end to “this bloody torture”.
The petition has been started by a person called Heidi Fulford and is in English, although it has also been translated into Spanish. It describes as “a step backwards” the return of the bullfighting spectacles: “We respectfully request a stop to bullfighting and a permanent ban on bullfighting in Marbella,” the petition on “change.org” states.
“Compassionate people understand that this violence is unnecessary and unjustifiable,” it says, while arguing that, “opposition to bullfighting is growing both in Spain and around the world”.
You can sign the petition at the change.org website
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.