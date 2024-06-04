Quad Rugby comes to Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Wheelchair rugby
The Andalucian wheelchair rugby team, or Quad Rugby, will be appearing at Fuengirola’s Elola sports complex in an exhibition match on Sunday June 9 from midday.
Disabled athlete, Ángel Pérez said that, “on the 9th we are coming to Fuengirola to play for the fans of this sport and the most important thing is that we are playing against the Seville team who are national champions. The idea is that we play an exhibition match together to make this sport known so that more people join in”.
“This weekend we have the opening of a new sporting discipline in Fuengirola of which we are very proud, because we want to open the way for everyone and adapted sport has been part of our philosophy since the beginning of the season. On Sunday we will be able to see a Quad Rugby match, which is played on a court with the usual measurements of a basketball court, with a volleyball, four against four and teams made up of eleven or twelve players”, Councillor for Sports, Julio Rodríguez, adding that, “it is spectacular and is becoming more and more popular in Europe “.
To conclude, fellow athlete Antonio Guerrero said that, “the idea is to create a club and get to compete as soon as possible. We are planting the seed so that the rest of the people with disabilities can practice sport. Sport is good for everyone, but even more so for a person with a disability, because it is rehabilitation, it is therapy and it gives you the opportunity to compete with people who have similar limitations to yours”.
