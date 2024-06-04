By Anna Ellis • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 17:18

Racing against time: Rush Index reveals Alicante's fast-paced lifestyle. Image: Ground Picture / Shutterstock.com.

The people of Alicante seem to be living in a hurry, according to a recent study that measures the Rush Index in the community.

Defined as the need or desire to execute something urgently, haste has seemingly become a lifestyle in 2024.

Nuances of Life

Many are caught up in a cycle of constant activity, moving from one task to another without pausing to appreciate the details and nuances of life.

Cervezas Alhambra conducted the Spanish Rush Index study for the first time, revealing that the Rush Index for the Valencian Community stands at 6.4 out of 10.

This indicates that more than half of Valencians feel their pace of life is faster than they would like, hindering their ability to fully enjoy the present moment.

Everyday Life

A significant 60 per cent of respondents believe that most people fail to appreciate the small details of everyday life.

For many in the Valencian Community, rush has even encroached upon their free time, with 55 per cent feeling hurried during leisure moments.

Additionally, 53 per cent of participants feel the most rush during the early hours of the morning.

Change in Attitude

Ana González, a slow lifestyle expert, emphasises the importance of a change in attitude to combat this hurried pace of life.

She suggests incorporating mindfulness into daily routines, allowing individuals to engage fully with each moment and appreciate life with all five senses.

This shift in focus can add a special quality to each day.