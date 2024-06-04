Seeking help from restaurants

By Anna Akopyan • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 16:10

City Street Community volunteers Credit: City Street Community Project Benidorm, Facebook

City Streets Community Project is seeking help from local bars and restaurants, especially in Albir and Altea, to help feed the neighbours in need.

The organisation is looking for establishments that are willing to cook between 15 and 25 simple, nutritious meals once a month, to be distributed across Costa Blanca.

The project aims to reduce poverty and hunger on the streets, making our community one that is supportive and uplifting through social support and generous donations.

All individuals willing to donate can do so through here.

Restaurants and bars can reach out to the Community here.

Make a difference with the City Streets Community Project.