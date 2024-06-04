Seeking help from restaurants

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 16:10
City Street Community volunteers
Credit: City Street Community Project Benidorm, Facebook
City Streets Community Project is seeking help from local bars and restaurants, especially in Albir and Altea, to help feed the neighbours in need.
The organisation is looking for establishments that are willing to cook between 15 and 25 simple, nutritious meals once a month, to be distributed across Costa Blanca.
The project aims to reduce poverty and hunger on the streets, making our community one that is supportive and uplifting through social support and generous donations.
All individuals willing to donate can do so through here.
Restaurants and bars can reach out to the Community here.
Make a difference with the City Streets Community Project.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.