Spotlight on Almuñecar

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 18:18

Sun, History and Tropical Delights Image: Shutterstock/ Luc V. de Zeeuw

LOCATED on Spain’s sunny Costa Tropical, Almuñécar is a delightful blend of beachside bliss and rich history. Boasting 19km of coastline, it offers more beaches than any other town in the region. Imagine long stretches of golden sand and hidden coves, all lapped by the inviting Mediterranean Sea. Perfect for families, some beaches boast shallow waters, while others cater to water sports fans.

But Almuñécar’s charm extends beyond the beach. Dive into its past and discover remnants of Phoenician settlements dating back to 800 BC. Explore the archaeological museum housed in the intriguing Cave of Seven Palaces. History buffs will also love the imposing San Miguel Castle, a reminder of the town’s Moorish heritage.

Nature lovers are spoilt for choice. Hike or bike through lush valleys filled with subtropical fruits like mangos and avocados. Take a boat trip to explore the dramatic rock formations that jut out from the coastline.

Almuñécar caters to all tastes. Enjoy fresh seafood at a harborside restaurant, savour tapas in a charming plaza, or explore the vibrant nightlife scene. With its year-round sunshine, fascinating past, and endless activities, Almuñécar promises an unforgettable Spanish escape.

San Miguel Castle

HIGH on a hill overlooking Almuñécar, the San Miguel Castle is a captivating reminder of the town’s rich history. Its origins stretch back to the 1st century AD when the Romans built a watchtower here. Over the centuries, the castle evolved, serving as a key defensive point during Moorish rule (8th-15th centuries).

Today, explore the well-preserved ramparts and imagine archers defending the town. Wander through the remains of the citadel and immerse yourself in the castle’s past. Don’t miss the breathtaking views – the sparkling Mediterranean Sea on one side and the rolling hills of Almuñécar on the other.

The San Miguel Castle is more than just a historic site. It often comes alive with cultural events and exhibitions. Soak up the atmosphere, learn about Almuñécar’s fascinating past, and capture panoramic photos of Almuñecar and La Herradura.

Roman Aqueduct

STEP back in time and marvel at the Roman Aqueduct of Almuñécar. This impressive feat of engineering, estimated to be built around the 1st century AD, still stands as a testament to Roman ingenuity. Stretching for 7 kilometres, it channelled fresh water from a natural spring to the ancient city of Sexi, present-day Almuñécar.

Imagine water flowing through its towering arches, some reaching 7 metres high. Construction involved meticulous planning and skilled craftsmanship. The aqueduct used gravity to transport water, showcasing the Romans’ advanced understanding of hydraulics.

Today, the aqueduct is a beloved landmark. Take a stroll alongside its imposing structure and appreciate this remarkable piece of Roman history. It’s a reminder of a time gone by and a symbol of the enduring power of human innovation.

Local News

Beachfront Revamp

THE second phase of the renovation of the Paseo de San Cristóbal in Almuñécar is nearing completion and is expected to be finished before the summer season arrives. The project involves replacing the flooring of the Paseo de las Flores, which will soon be renamed Paseo Miguel Ángel Blanco in honour of the Spanish councillor.

The works are being carried out from the Peñón del Santo to the Restaurante Vizcaya, to create a more uniform and unified image for the promenade. The first phase of the renovation, which involved the refurbishment of the Plaza de San Cristóbal, was completed earlier this year. The third phase, which will extend from the Restaurante Vizcaya to the Río Seco bridge, is scheduled to begin in September and be completed by the end of the year. The new flooring is white and blue, matching the rest of the plaza.

The 27 olive trees that were previously located in the Parque El Pozuelo-Pepe Matías in Almuñécar have been successfully transplanted to another area of the park to make way for the construction of two new sports facilities: a skate park and a pump track. The new sports facilities are expected to be completed in the near future.

Summer School

THE Almuñécar local council is hosting an online summer school with a wide range of courses! Whether you’re interested in administration, hospitality, languages, or healthcare, there’s something for you. The best part? The online format lets you set your own schedule, making it perfect for busy lives.

Enrolment is open until June 25 online or in person. Courses run from July to August and cost €40, but the first 20 unemployed people to register get a 50 per cent discount! This is a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills and boost your employability. Visit www.almunecar.es/cursos-matricula-10 or contact the Fomento y Empleo area to sign up today!

For more Axarquia news and events click here