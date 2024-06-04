Swimmers rescued from La Manga’s rough waters as red flags fly

By Catherine McGeer •
Beach Closed: Safety First
AUTHORITIES have prohibited swimming along a stretch of Entremares Beach in La Manga. Emergency services from the Copla Plan have marked off approximately 30 metres of the shoreline at Sirena Beach and 50 metres at Galúa Beach. This action was taken in response to strong winds and currents that prompted the raising of red flags across several beaches in La Manga del Mar Menor, Cartagena.
The decision to prohibit swimming and diving is a precautionary measure due to the potential risks posed by high waves, strong currents, adverse weather conditions, pollution, or dangerous marine life. The red flag indicates the most severe warning level, signalling hazards to swimmers’ health and safety. Effective rescue efforts by Copla Plan personnel saved four individuals struggling in the waters off La Manga del Mar Menor, none of whom required medical attention.
Protección Civil de Cartagena promptly notified the Coordinating Centre for Emergency Services about the situation, leading to a successful rescue operation involving both on-duty lifeguards and watercraft. The rescued individuals, located approximately 300 metres offshore, were brought to safety without incident.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
