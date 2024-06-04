Swimmers rescued from La Manga’s rough waters as red flags fly

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 13:13

Beach Closed: Safety First Image: Shutterstock/ underdog_cg

AUTHORITIES have prohibited swimming along a stretch of Entremares Beach in La Manga. Emergency services from the Copla Plan have marked off approximately 30 metres of the shoreline at Sirena Beach and 50 metres at Galúa Beach. This action was taken in response to strong winds and currents that prompted the raising of red flags across several beaches in La Manga del Mar Menor, Cartagena.

Red Flags Raised: Understanding the Dangers

The decision to prohibit swimming and diving is a precautionary measure due to the potential risks posed by high waves, strong currents, adverse weather conditions, pollution, or dangerous marine life. The red flag indicates the most severe warning level, signalling hazards to swimmers’ health and safety. Effective rescue efforts by Copla Plan personnel saved four individuals struggling in the waters off La Manga del Mar Menor, none of whom required medical attention.

Successful Rescue Operation at La Manga

Protección Civil de Cartagena promptly notified the Coordinating Centre for Emergency Services about the situation, leading to a successful rescue operation involving both on-duty lifeguards and watercraft. The rescued individuals, located approximately 300 metres offshore, were brought to safety without incident.

