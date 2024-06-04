Toll increases by 50%

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 15:59

The most expensive toll in Spain Photo: Flickr CC

While the debate goes on about the elimination of the toll on the AP-7, the Costa del Sol toll is once again much more expensive with the arrival of the high season, with a rise which, as in previous years, translates into more than 50 per cent of its usual cost.

From June 1 until the last day of September, the ‘special season’ prices will be in force for another four months. And, to give some examples, the €5.25 cost to travel from Malaga to Marbella is now €8.60, which raises the amount by 64 per cent. The journey from the capital to get to Manilva goes from around €10 to cost just over €16.

The entry into force of the summer tariff on the Costa del Sol motorway coincides with the demands of various groups to eliminate the toll for residents, workers and students of the Costa del Sol and Campo de Gibraltar who have to commute daily.

On the same day that the summer toll rate came into force, the Partido Popular commented that, “It is not only wealthy people who live here, it is workers and students who pay the toll every day: for example, going to and from Malaga to Estepona every day costs €389 a month, a cost that rises to €576 in high season”.