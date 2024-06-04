By Kevin Fraser Park •
Economic impact of more than €20 million
The Grand Final of the Triathlon World Championships Torremolinos-Andalucía 2024, which will be held from October 17 to 20 in Torremolinos, will be attended by more than 4,000 triathletes, will attract a total of almost 20,000 people and will generate a direct economic impact of more than €20 million.
The figures for this championship, which will be the most important world triathlon event of the year along with the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Paris, were provided on Friday May 31 by the president of the Management Committee of the Spanish Triathlon Federation (Fetri), José Hidalgo, at its presentation in Torremolinos, where the World Championships Organising Committee later met.
The event will crown the world champions in the Elite, Under-23, Junior, Paratriathlon, Age Group, Sprint, Standard and Aquabike Standard distances, and Mixed Relays (Under-23/Junior, Paratriathlon and Age Group).
After the hoisting of the ‘World Triathlon flag’, which recognises Torremolinos as the venue for the Grand Final, just four and a half months before the event, the
Andalucian Government’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and Sport, Arturo Bernal, said that, “Andalucia has demonstrated its strength in organising major competitions and offers ideal facilities and climatic conditions for sport”, and that this championship, “of the highest level will once again place the region at the centre of international sport”.
The president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Francisco Salado, commented that, “the province has a proven capacity to hold this type of sporting event”, and highlighted the tourist and economic impact that this World Cup will have on Torremolinos and the Costa del Sol.
