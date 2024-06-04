Two months of summer fun

By John Smith •
Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 7:20
Announcing the Huercálida
Credit: Huercal-Oveda Council
June and July have been named Huercálida by the Huercal-Overa Council as they get ready to invite residents and visitors to take to the streets this summer.
Although some of their ideas will really only appeal to the Spanish contingent in the municipality, others will appeal to all ages and nationalities.
Most events will take place in Plazas and Parks but apart from the anticipated Flamenco Festival which takes place from Monday, June 17 to 28 at the Villa de Huercal-Overa Theatre there will be wine tasting in the Castle and Horseback Riding though the municipality.
The popular Verbena (a type of open air party) will return once again and there will be exhibitions of folk dancing, concerts, foam parties and special entertainment for children.
Huercal-Overa promises to be a destination full of fun and entertainment for the next two months.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
