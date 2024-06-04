By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 04 Jun 2024 • 12:24

Ultimate frisbee on the beach Photo: Facebook / Volaoresfrisbee

If you’re looking to make new friends or want to try a different type of sport, why not try Ultimate Frisbee? It’s a new sport and the team in Estepona is small but mighty and looking for new players all the time, it doesn’t matter if you’ve never played before.

If you’d like to get a flavour of what Ultimate Frisbee is, head along to their tournament as part of the 24hrs sporting event on Saturday June 8. They’ll be at the Estadio de Atletismo between midday and 2pm and again at 7pm.

What is Ultimate Frisbee? It’s a mixed sport from the USA which involves working a ‘disc’ (a frisbee) down field to reach an ‘end zone’ (a goal), if you catch, you score. It’s fun, simple and fast paced.

The group train in front of Tolone on Playa de la Rada on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7pm to 9pm. The team is called Volaores and they have been playing in Estepona for 10 years. The team members are from all over the world and they play all over Spain, including national championships.

If you’re interested don’t hesitate to get in touch via Facebook or Instagram @Volaoresfrisbee