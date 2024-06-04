Trending:

White Padel Party

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 04 Jun 2024 • 15:49

Sol Park Padel Academy Credit: Sol Park Padel Academy, Facebook

There are only a few places left for the White Padel Party on June 22.

With fine Cava and Hog Roast, all guests are invited to Sol Park Padel Academy´s summer party in Teulada, C. Lerida 2.

With DJ Simon for live entertainment and one glass of bubbles provided, there will be delicious dishes, fine drinks and style, for all padel enthusiasts.

The event will begin at 6.30pm and asks all attendees to come in white padel attire; tickets are limited to 50 places so make sure to book soon.

€25 per person.
Book your place here.

