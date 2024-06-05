Action needed against drought

By Anna Akopyan •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 14:57
Water resources in Teulada-Moraira
Credit: eme Teulada-Moraira, Facebook
An appeal for urgent support from the EPSAR (Water Sanitation) was made by Teulada-Moraira´s EME spokesperson, Hector Morales Puigcerver during a recent plenary meeting.
Puigcerver requested to put an end to the 3,000,000 litres of 98 per cent purified water thrown each day into the sea and to raise funds to undertake the infrastructure of stores to distribute water, mitigating the drought suffered in the region.
He emphasised that more than 30 per cent of drinking water losses occur due to the lack or the poor condition of pipes, which equally, needs to be addressed. Puigcerver highlighted the action as the number one priority for Teulada-Moraira and reminded, “If we don´t act, we will regret it later.”
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
