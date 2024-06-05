Alcohol-free clothing

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:35
Sober waterproof clothing
Photo: Instagram / Joe McClelland
An Irish teenager has launched a waterproof clothing brand that to combat those annoying alcohol spills and stains on a night out.
Soetimes it’s hard to avoid spillages, either through your own clumsiness or someone elses carelessness. It sometimes feels almost inevitable that, after a few too many, there will be drink spilled.
However, a new waterproof clothing brand launched by Irish teenager, Joe McClelland, could see drink spillages and stains become a thing of the past. The County Armagh entrepreneur made the decision a year ago to go sober while training for a triathlon.
Going sober, however, did not mean staying in: “After the nights of not drinking every weekend, we started to see we were having just as good a night without it”, he told Belfast Live. However, on these sober nights out, McClelland noticed that, more often than not, he would end up having drinks spilled on him by other more “over-refreshed” drinkers.
There is waterproof clothing out there, but McClelland couldn’t find anything that was stylish enough for a night out on the town. So, he devised Sober Clothing as a stylish alternative to generic waterproof clothing and found a supplier to help produce a T-shirt which is 100 per cent cotton but which shrugs off all liquid spills.
You can buy a Sober T-shirt from Joe’s website – https://soberclo.com
