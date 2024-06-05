By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 14:48

Alicante's winter wonderland: Tourism soars. Image: trabantos / Shutterstock.com.

National tourism in the province of Alicante has seen a significant rise in 2024, as demonstrated by data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) using mobile phone positioning.

Between January and March, 114,067 more people visited the district from other parts of Spain compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a total of 1,342,469 visitors.

This marks a 9.29 per cent increase, suggesting that winter is also an active season for tourism in the province, although with some nuances.

Peak Tourist Numbers

While the figure of over 1,340,000 visitors between January and March contributes to reducing the seasonality of the tourism sector, the pattern of peak tourist numbers during the summer persists, contrasted with more moderate autumn and winter months.

The beach remains the primary attraction in the Alicante region, with coastal municipalities receiving the majority of visits.

Most tourists come from central Spain, where the coast is sorely missed.

Winter Boost

An illustrative example is March, which coincided with Easter and recorded the highest figures of the quarter, providing a boost for the rest of the winter period.

In March alone, the province received 534,744 visitors, of which 166,658 came from the Community of Madrid.

This number significantly exceeded those from the rest of the Valencian Community, which stood at 121,224.