By Anna Ellis •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 14:48
Alicante's winter wonderland: Tourism soars. Image: trabantos / Shutterstock.com.
National tourism in the province of Alicante has seen a significant rise in 2024, as demonstrated by data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) using mobile phone positioning.
Between January and March, 114,067 more people visited the district from other parts of Spain compared to the same period in 2023, reaching a total of 1,342,469 visitors.
This marks a 9.29 per cent increase, suggesting that winter is also an active season for tourism in the province, although with some nuances.
While the figure of over 1,340,000 visitors between January and March contributes to reducing the seasonality of the tourism sector, the pattern of peak tourist numbers during the summer persists, contrasted with more moderate autumn and winter months.
The beach remains the primary attraction in the Alicante region, with coastal municipalities receiving the majority of visits.
Most tourists come from central Spain, where the coast is sorely missed.
An illustrative example is March, which coincided with Easter and recorded the highest figures of the quarter, providing a boost for the rest of the winter period.
In March alone, the province received 534,744 visitors, of which 166,658 came from the Community of Madrid.
This number significantly exceeded those from the rest of the Valencian Community, which stood at 121,224.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.