Beach Yoga season comes to an end

By John Smith • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 16:59

The last session on Playa del Lance Nuevo Credit: Mojacar Council

The highly successful ‘Yoga by the Sea’ series of beachfront events came to a close on the first Sunday of June, being the 17th session since January.

Sponsored by the Mojacar Council, in order to promote sport and healthy living, this initiative was hosted each week by yoga teacher Simona Quatel at the Playa del Lance Nuevo.

Yoga a success

Adapted for all levels and ages each session attracted between 20 and 30 participants with local residents and visitors taking part and because of where it was being held, parents could bring their children and keep an eye on them as they were playing on the beach.

Most of those taking part were women aged 25 and over although there was a regular band of men joining in with a wide range of nationalities including participants from Spain, Germany, Sweden and the UK.

All of those who took part and enjoyed their sessions will be waiting to see whether the Council will welcome Yoga by the Sea back to the municipality when things get cooler.

One participant just carried a handbag

It is noted that in a photograph of the last session above, one gentleman appears to have been taken to the class so that he could hold his partner’s handbag!