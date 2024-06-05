Brazilian surprise as Casimiro joins Marbella

By John Smith • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 11:08

Casamiro is number 1 in Marbella Credit: Marbella CF X

Brazilian footballer Carlos Casimiro has played for top clubs such as Real Madrid and currently Manchester United but he is now involved with Marbella.

He is two years into a four year contract with the Reds but his form towards the end of last season appeared to be dropping so whether this move is a strategic one as he heads towards the end of his career may soon become apparent.

Casimiro is a shareholder in Marbella CF

It has been announced that Casimiro is now a shareholder of Marbella CF which has seen some serious progress in Spanish footballing terms over the last few years and has just been promoted to Primera Federación, the third category of Spanish football.

Family loves Marbella

In a statement he explained “It is an honour for me to join the Marbella Football Club because my greatest motivation is the spectacular growth possibilities of the club. I have been to Marbella with my family on several occasions and both my children, my wife and I are in love with this city, with which we want to be linked for life. Without a doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the top, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful promotion to the Primera Federación.”