Brazilian surprise as Casimiro joins Marbella

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 11:08
Casamiro is number 1 in Marbella
Credit: Marbella CF X
Brazilian footballer Carlos Casimiro has played for top clubs such as Real Madrid and currently Manchester United but he is now involved with Marbella.
He is two years into a four year contract with the Reds but his form towards the end of last season appeared to be dropping so whether this move is a strategic one as he heads towards the end of his career may soon become apparent.
It has been announced that Casimiro is now a shareholder of Marbella CF which has seen some serious progress in Spanish footballing terms over the last few years and has just been promoted to Primera Federación, the third category of Spanish football.
In a statement he explained “It is an honour for me to join the Marbella Football Club because my greatest motivation is the spectacular growth possibilities of the club. I have been to Marbella with my family on several occasions and both my children, my wife and I are in love with this city, with which we want to be linked for life. Without a doubt, together we will dream big to take Marbella to the top, but now we have to enjoy our wonderful promotion to the Primera Federación.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.