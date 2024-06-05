Charity concert supports Red Cross

By John Smith • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 22:13

Funds were raised for the Mojacar Red Cross Credit: Mojacar Council

A special charity concert was held at the Mojacar Multiple Use Centre where bands played a selection of Moorish and Christian marches.

Organised by the local branch of the Red Cross along with the Mojacar Council, this was the ideal time to get into the mood for the forthcoming Moors and Christians festivities which run from Jun 14 to 16.

Mayor Francisco García attended the event along with the Councillor for Culture, Noemí Linares; the Councillor for Social Affairs, Rosa María Cano; and the Councillor for Tourism, María Gracia Alarcón and that together with all the attendees they were able to enjoy the concert by the Municipal Music Band.

Donations made to Red Cross

All monies raised were for the benefit of the Red Cross which will go some way to helping them finance their activities which are aimed at serving the local community.

All of the music that was enjoyed at the concert will be replicated during the three days of the festival.