Cream tea and clothes sale for charity

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:45

Dog seeking adoption Credit: Akira animal sanctuary, Facebook

Akira animal sanctuary is inviting guests for the June 19 event, with delicious treats, quality clothes sale and live entertainment.

From 2pm, the beautiful Benissa camp will host visitors eager to make a contribution to the local charity, treated with a cava reception, luxury cream tea and a sustainable second-hand clothes sale. With exciting company, there will also be a live performance by the locally renowned Multipass.

The animal charity, Akira, is dedicated to caring for dogs in Teulada-Moraira and Benissa, re-homing and sheltering vulnerable animals. The organisation relies on the support of the community, who help Akira cover veterinary bills and food needed for the sheltered dogs.

The shelter welcomes volunteers and people seeking to adopt a dog or become a member of the charity.

Booking is required via Debby at 665 127 627 or debbysa999@gmail.com