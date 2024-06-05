Cream tea and clothes sale for charity

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:45
Dog seeking adoption
Credit: Akira animal sanctuary, Facebook
Akira animal sanctuary is inviting guests for the June 19 event, with delicious treats, quality clothes sale and live entertainment.
From 2pm, the beautiful Benissa camp will host visitors eager to make a contribution to the local charity, treated with a cava reception, luxury cream tea and a sustainable second-hand clothes sale. With exciting company, there will also be a live performance by the locally renowned Multipass.
The animal charity, Akira, is dedicated to caring for dogs in Teulada-Moraira and Benissa, re-homing and sheltering vulnerable animals. The organisation relies on the support of the community, who help Akira cover veterinary bills and food needed for the sheltered dogs.
The shelter welcomes volunteers and people seeking to adopt a dog or become a member of the charity.
Booking is required via Debby at 665 127 627 or debbysa999@gmail.com
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.