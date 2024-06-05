Destinus G – a new generation of drone

By Donna Williams • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 19:23

Unmanned military drone Credit: Shutterstock: aappp

Production will start in 3-5 years on a new generation of drones, an unmanned fighter jet with combat mission capability.

With the deployment of unmanned vehicles like the Destinus-designed Lord drones in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it’s becoming evident that the next frontier in warfare is the development of AI-controlled warplanes.

This technological leap has the potential to revolutionise and completely transform the way we conduct military operations.

Who makes military drones in Spain?

Destinus, a pioneering company with a strong presence in Spain, is at the forefront of this technological revolution. They aim to equip this unmanned fighter jet with extensive capabilities, on par with conventional warplanes. This supersonic drone is set to be operated by an AI or piloted remotely.

The founder of the Madrid-based Swiss company, Mikhail Kokorich, shared a groundbreaking insight in a recent interview with the Finnish press. He stated, “The Destinus G aircraft platform will be fully AI-controlled and could replace human-piloted fighters in some combat missions.” This revelation underscores the significant shift in military strategy and technology and demonstrates how AI is being utilised in groundbreaking ways.

According to the company’s website, ‘Modern defence requires highly supersonic, low-cost, AI-controlled unmanned aerial vehicles,’ says Destinus. “Versatile enough to act as escorts for piloted aircraft or as interceptors.”

With the capability of intercepting air targets, including enemy aircraft and missiles, at Mach 2 (twice the speed of sound), Destinus appears set to deliver.