By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 6:00

Keeping the sparks from turning into flames Photo: Rawpixel CC

Mijas Town Hall has set itself the objective of making the population aware of the importance of preventing forest fires.

For this reason an information campaign has been launched which will be disseminated through the institutional social networks and Mijas Communication.

Mijas, due to its climate and natural characteristics, presents a high risk of forest fires, especially during the summer months. Moreover, the town is included in the danger zones for the risk of forest fires in Andalucia.

“The campaign has a very clear message and that is that no ‘spark’ should put an end to our happiness, to our environment, to our lives. In Mijas, unfortunately, we have suffered very serious fires that have caused a lot of damage and irreparable consequences for our natural environment. Prevention is the best tool against fires”, explained the Mayor, Ana Mata.

“One spark can ruin a whole summer”, “Don’t let the spark of summer turn into flames” and “Let sparks fly, but only among yourselves” are the three messages around which the campaign is based. The aim is to convey how a small spark can cause a fire with irreversible consequences. The campaign will be disseminated in both English and Spanish and will also include audiovisual material.

According to Infoca, between 2013 and 2023 there were 79 forest fires in the municipality of Mijas and the area affected exceeds 2,000 hectares.