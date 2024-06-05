Early Summer Heatwave in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 18:01
Stay hydrated and protected against the sun in Mallorca this week
Credit: Raluca Pricop / pexels.com
Mallorca residents can expect a taste of summer heat this week as an Isolated Depression at High Levels (DANA) brings a surge in temperatures, according to Miquel Gili, deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearic Islands.
Temperatures are forecast to climb steadily throughout the week, with highs potentially reaching 35°C (95°F) by Friday, June 7. Some areas may even experience scorching temperatures of 36°C (97°F), prompting concerns about the activation of heat alerts. However, Gili emphasises that these conditions do not meet the criteria for an official heat wave.
The DANA’s effects will begin to be felt as early as Wednesday, June 5, with a noticeable rise in temperatures, particularly in the north of the island.
Friday promises to be the hottest day, with highs reaching 35-36°C (95-97°F) across most of the island. However, Gili warns of potential wind gusts in the south, which could keep temperatures slightly cooler there, around 33-34°C (91-93°F).
The weekend may see a continuation of the heat, with a slight chance of isolated mud rain on Saturday, June 8. Mallorca residents are advised to stay hydrated and take precautions against the upcoming heat.
