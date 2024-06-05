Estepona’s new Swedish School

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 11:37

The children sing the Andalucian anthem Photo: Swedish International School

The first Swedish International School opened in Paris in 1976, today there are 18 Swedish schools around the world, of which eight are here in Spain. And on Friday May 31 the new Swedish International School Estepona opened at Costalita close to Cancelada.

As a symbol that the school is now officially open, the flags of Spain, Sweden and Andalucia were raised simultaneously. The primary school children sang the Andalucian anthem in Spanish to the undisguised delight of the assembled guests, followed by the school’s own multilingual song.

Sweden’s Honorary Consul in Malaga, Isabel Pascual Villamor, said, “This new school means a lot for our Swedish community in Malaga. The opening of the Swedish International School marks a significant step in expanding educational opportunities for Swedish families living in Estepona”.

The Swedish International School is approved by the Junta de Andalucia with a Swedish curriculum and the addition of Spanish language and culture at the higher level that authorises it to also accept international and Spanish students. The school is also approved by the Swedish National Agency for Complementary Swedish and, this autumn, will grow to 75-80 students.

The Head of Education of Malaga, Councillor Miguel Briones Artacho, said, “Swedish culture and Spanish culture, because they are so different, find points of union thanks to schools like this”.

Mayor of Estepona, José Maria Garcia Urbano, said, “Estepona welcomes you, we are very proud that you have chosen Estepona. We have schools in English, German and French and now we have Swedish too”.

After the speeches, a rich buffet was served to the approximately 100 guests, prepared by the school’s neighbour, The Mett Hotel at Saladillo beach, which was also celebrating its own inauguration.