Estepona’s new Swedish School

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 11:37
The children sing the Andalucian anthem
Photo: Swedish International School
The first Swedish International School opened in Paris in 1976, today there are 18 Swedish schools around the world, of which eight are here in Spain. And on Friday May 31 the new Swedish International School Estepona opened at Costalita close to Cancelada.
As a symbol that the school is now officially open, the flags of Spain, Sweden and Andalucia were raised simultaneously. The primary school children sang the Andalucian anthem in Spanish to the undisguised delight of the assembled guests, followed by the school’s own multilingual song.
Sweden’s Honorary Consul in Malaga, Isabel Pascual Villamor, said, “This new school means a lot for our Swedish community in Malaga. The opening of the Swedish International School marks a significant step in expanding educational opportunities for Swedish families living in Estepona”.
The Swedish International School is approved by the Junta de Andalucia with a Swedish curriculum and the addition of Spanish language and culture at the higher level that authorises it to also accept international and Spanish students. The school is also approved by the Swedish National Agency for Complementary Swedish and, this autumn, will grow to 75-80 students.
The Head of Education of Malaga, Councillor Miguel Briones Artacho, said, “Swedish culture and Spanish culture, because they are so different, find points of union thanks to schools like this”.
Mayor of Estepona, José Maria Garcia Urbano, said, “Estepona welcomes you, we are very proud that you have chosen Estepona. We have schools in English, German and French and now we have Swedish too”.
After the speeches, a rich buffet was served to the approximately 100 guests, prepared by the school’s neighbour, The Mett Hotel at Saladillo beach, which was also celebrating its own inauguration.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.