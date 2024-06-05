Giving4Giving gives back again

By Euro Weekly News Media • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 19:00

Gary donating to Busy Bees Credit: Gary Burr

Established in 2012, Giving4Giving has been unsurprisingly, the most popular chain of charity shops in the Costa Blanca North.

Founded by Gary Burr, with a mission to help as many people as possible, The Giving4Giving charity has repaid generosity with more generosity, and with the amount of people donating and helping out, there wasn’t enough space to store it all! So as time has gone by, Gary has had no choice but to reward this amazing influx of kindness by opening more and more stores to help as many people as possible.

On Monday, June 10, ‘The Home Store’ the newest addition to the Giving4Giving branch will be opening it’s doors. Gary and his dedicated group of volunteers have been working tirelessly around the clock to get this new shop up and running, so make sure you pop down and meet the team. People in the local community are talking about the grand opening, and can’t wait to go and show their support.

Most recently, donations of €1000 have each been given to the Samaritans in Spain, Busy Bees and Project4All.

Since opening twelve years ago, Giving4Giving has made a significant impact, Gary and his hard-working team have donated well over €300,000 to local cancer charities as well as other worthy causes, and there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight! Unsurprisingly, just recently, Gary Burr and Giving4Giving were presented an award from Finestrat town hall.

The first charity shop opened in La Nucia, and this was just the beginning for the humble owner. With an enormous amount of donations coming in, Gary, driven by his charitable spirit, continued opening shops. As of today, Gary owns seven shops and one warehouse, with the new shop opening in early June, dubbed ‘The Home Store’, where customers can find all manner of household items, furniture, electrical goods and more.

Backed by a stellar team of volunteers that have loyally supported Gary and his mission, some since the beginning, the whole team have become the definition of generosity.

Giving4Giving has been a staple in the community for a substantial amount of time, and Gary has almost become a household name in the Costa Blanca North, not only for his generosity but also for his kindness and devotion.

For any further information, please contact Gary at 603 137 697 or you can message their Facebook page – Giving4Giving

Visit the stores in areas such as: La Nucia, L’Albir, Altea, Villajoyosa and Benidorm.

Sponsored