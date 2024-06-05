Golden Shield Award for a special lady

By John Smith • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:15

Presentation of the Golden Shield Credit: Almeria Provincial Council

Three generations of a single family have been offering visitors to Vera the chance to enjoy exceptional food and a quality hotel for the last 75 years.

Golden Shield Award

The co-founder of Terraza Carmona, Manola Baraza Muñoz was presented with the Golden Shield of Almeria Province on June 3 in a ceremony held at the Patio de Luces in Almeria City.

This award recognised the work that she and her late husband Antonio Carmona had undertaken to create a venue which simply helped the growth of the gastronomy and hospitality in the province.

Many local council members and personalities were present to help her enjoy this important recognition for all that she, her husband and now other members of the family had devoted themselves to in order to make Terraza Carmona such a popular venue.

She started her acceptance speech by saying “I want my first words to be directed to heaven, because there I have two pieces of my heart.”

Early years in Vera

Later she recalled her childhood years in Vera and the moment she met her husband, Antonio: “I married a great man whilst I was very young. I didn’t know how to cook, but with his mother I learned cooking and with Antonio, I learned everything else.”

“He was a tireless fighter, entrepreneur, brave… from a small bar he made everything that you now see in Terraza Carmona. All the Veratenses recognised him, naming him their favourite son but above all he was a very good person.”