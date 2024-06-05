Golden Shield Award for a special lady

By John Smith •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:15
Presentation of the Golden Shield
Credit: Almeria Provincial Council
Three generations of a single family have been offering visitors to Vera the chance to enjoy exceptional food and a quality hotel for the last 75 years.
The co-founder of Terraza Carmona, Manola Baraza Muñoz was presented with the Golden Shield of Almeria Province on June 3 in a ceremony held at the Patio de Luces in Almeria City.
This award recognised the work that she and her late husband Antonio Carmona had undertaken to create a venue which simply helped the growth of the gastronomy and hospitality in the province.
Many local council members and personalities were present to help her enjoy this important recognition for all that she, her husband and now other members of the family had devoted themselves to in order to make Terraza Carmona such a popular venue.
She started her acceptance speech by saying “I want my first words to be directed to heaven, because there I have two pieces of my heart.”
Later she recalled her childhood years in Vera and the moment she met her husband, Antonio: “I married a great man whilst I was very young. I didn’t know how to cook, but with his mother I learned cooking and with Antonio, I learned everything else.”
“He was a tireless fighter, entrepreneur, brave… from a small bar he made everything that you now see in Terraza Carmona. All the Veratenses recognised him, naming him their favourite son but above all he was a very good person.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.