Javea voices support for Gaza

By Anna Akopyan •
Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:07
Pro-Palestinian protest in Javea
Credit: Xavi Tro, X
A crowd of protestors gathered in Javea´s Plaza de l´Eglesia on June 4, to express their disdain for Israel´s attack on Gaza.
The large rally of protesters held up Palestinian flags, as organised by the Moviment per la Pau de la Marina Alta. Javea´s international community, including the local Islamic people, the elderly and children, united to voice their support for Palestine. Three local political parties attended, including PSPV, Compromis and Podem, supporting the anti-terror rally.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Moscow, with Russian and Armenian origins, Anna has lived in Costa Blanca for over ten years. She is passionate about singing, acting and traveling.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.