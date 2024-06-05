Trending:

Javea voices support for Gaza

By Anna Akopyan • Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:07

Pro-Palestinian protest in Javea Credit: Xavi Tro, X

A crowd of protestors gathered in Javea´s Plaza de l´Eglesia on June 4, to express their disdain for Israel´s attack on Gaza.

The large rally of protesters held up Palestinian flags, as organised by the Moviment per la Pau de la Marina Alta. Javea´s international community, including the local Islamic people, the elderly and children, united to voice their support for Palestine. Three local political parties attended, including PSPV, Compromis and Podem, supporting the anti-terror rally.

