Jenner Sisters in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic •
Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:37
Kendell Jenner is a model and founder of 818 Tequila
Credit: Vogue Taiwan/Wiki
Reality TV stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner are treating their social media followers to a glimpse of their luxurious Mallorca escape.
Kendall Jenner shared stunning photos from a boat trip along Mallorca’s picturesque coastline with her millions of followers. Keen-eyed fans spotted the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ sisters at the Torrent de Pareis.
The Jenner sisters’ presence hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fashion world. Spanish Vogue magazine wrote – “The Kardashians have crowned the most beautiful bays of Mallorca with the most incredible and, above all, minimalist looks.”
Kylie Jenner has been a major pop culture force since the mid-2010s. The former reality TV star landed on Time’s “Most Influential Teens” list in 2014 and 2015. By 2017, she became the youngest person ever on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, even starring in her own spin-off show.
However, Jenner’s wealth has been a topic of debate. In 2019, Forbes declared her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 21, a claim met with skepticism. The magazine later suggested that tax documents had been manipulated to inflate her net worth.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.