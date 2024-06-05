Jenner Sisters in Mallorca

By Trelawney Bresic • Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:37

Kendell Jenner is a model and founder of 818 Tequila Credit: Vogue Taiwan/Wiki

Reality TV stars Kylie and Kendall Jenner are treating their social media followers to a glimpse of their luxurious Mallorca escape.

Kendall and Kylie Share Stunning Images of Mallorca

Kendall Jenner shared stunning photos from a boat trip along Mallorca’s picturesque coastline with her millions of followers. Keen-eyed fans spotted the ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ sisters at the Torrent de Pareis.

Spanish Vogue

The Jenner sisters’ presence hasn’t gone unnoticed by the fashion world. Spanish Vogue magazine wrote – “The Kardashians have crowned the most beautiful bays of Mallorca with the most incredible and, above all, minimalist looks.”

Times ‘Most Influencial Teens’

Kylie Jenner has been a major pop culture force since the mid-2010s. The former reality TV star landed on Time’s “Most Influential Teens” list in 2014 and 2015. By 2017, she became the youngest person ever on Forbes’ Celebrity 100 list, even starring in her own spin-off show.

However, Jenner’s wealth has been a topic of debate. In 2019, Forbes declared her the world’s youngest self-made billionaire at 21, a claim met with skepticism. The magazine later suggested that tax documents had been manipulated to inflate her net worth.





