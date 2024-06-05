Galicia-UK standoff over beer

By Linda Hall • Updated: 05 Jun 2024 • 11:36

ESTRELLA GALICIA: Founded in 1906 and brewed in Spain Photo credit: Flickr/Ignacio Ferre Perez

THE managing director of a leading Spanish brewery complained that a beer described as the “soul of Madrid” was brewed in the UK.

Aitor de Artaza, International Distribution manager for Estrella Galicia – founded in 1906 – claimed this confused consumers who believed they were drinking Spanish beer when they asked for Madri Excepcional.

Launched in 2020, the lager is brewed in Yorkshire by a subsidiary of multinational Chicago-based Molson Coors, which also owns Doom Bar and Carling.

Supermarket purchases alone recently exceeded £100 million (€117.45 million), Molson Coors said, compared with the £70.1 million (€82.3 million) revealed by consumer date company NIQ during Madri’s first full operating year.

Molson Coors maintained that Madri Excepcional was created through “a unique collaboration” with La Sagra Brewery, located near Madrid. Brewing in the UK enabled the company to deliver efficiently, respond to demand and manufacture more sustainably, Premium Brands director Karen Albert said.