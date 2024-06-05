Mallorca News in Brief

By Trelawney Bresic • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:07

Palma cathedral was the site of a tragedy on June 5 Credit: Thomas Wolf/Wiki

Today’s news in brief from Mallorca:

Hotel Formentor

The iconic Hotel Formentor in Mallorca is finally set to reopen its doors in August after a three-and-a-half-year renovation. The hotel underwent a complete rebuild, preserving its traditional charm. However, staying in a piece of Mallorcan history does not come cheap!

Opening its doors on August 22nd, rooms with garden views at the Hotel Formentor start at a cool 1,173€ per night. Prepare to splurge a bit more for pool access at 1,279€, or a luxurious suite for 1,641€.

Tiger Mosquitoes

Palma City Council is taking to the skies this summer to combat the annual tiger mosquito plague in Pla de Sant Jordi. Lokímica, a pest control company with experience in Barcelona and Valencia, is proposing an innovative solution: aerial treatment via helicopter.

The recent rise in temperatures has led to a surge in mosquito larvae, prompting authorities to act quickly. “Aerial application is the only effective method” to control the population, stated council member Andreu Chordá, as ground-based methods were deemed insufficient.

This marks a shift from last year’s approach. The council will evaluate the effectiveness of the aerial treatment and potentially consider another round of action later in the summer. Residents of Pla de Sant Jordi can now look forward to a (hopefully) mosquito-free summer.

Port Expansion

The Balearic Islands Port Authority (APB) is considering an expansion project for Palma’s port. The plan, currently in its early stages, focuses on two key areas:

Increased space for boat repair and maintenance in the Western Dock. This will cater to existing needs in the area.

Development of a new zone dedicated to recreational boating. This excludes mega yachts, with the APB possibly exploring a municipal water sports school in this area.

The project aims to improve both functionality and recreational opportunities within Palma’s port.

Cathedral Tragedy

Tragedy struck Mallorca on June 5 when a 45-year-old German tourist fell from the Cathedral wall. The incident occurred around 4:00 am, witnessed by a film crew working in the Balearic capital. Despite immediate response from emergency services, the tourist’s life could not be saved. Local authorities are investigating the circumstances of this fatal fall.