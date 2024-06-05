Meta fined €3.5 million for unfair practices

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 13:24

Photo, Mark Zuckerberg: Wikimedia CC / Anthony Quintano

Italy’s Antitrust Authority has imposed a fine of €3.5 million on Meta for unfair commercial practices.

The Italian Authority fined Meta Platforms Ireland and its parent company Meta Platforms, for two deceptive business practices regarding the creation and management of Facebook and Instagram social network accounts and the use of users’ personal data for commercial purposes.

A statement by the Competition and Market Authority (AGCM) said that, “in the Instagram registration process, users were not provided with clear information about the collection and use of their data for commercial purposes”. Moreover, it continues, “in the case of the suspension of Facebook and Instagram accounts, no useful communications were provided for possible objections”.

Meta responded, “We have made changes for Italian users that address the issues raised. We have made it even clearer how we use data to show personalised ads on Instagram and provided users with additional information and options to appeal if their account is suspended”. A Meta spokesperson added, “We welcome the AGCM’s recognition of the effectiveness of our solutions to help people get their accounts back”.

Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumers Union, said, “It is very good news that the two practices have already ceased. In particular, it is important that the consumer is informed of the possibility of contesting the account suspension. Assistance and transparency must be enhanced, especially for those who work with social media”.