Murcia braces for record-breaking summer heat

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 17:17

Murcia Braces for Sweltering Summer Image: Shutterstock/ vvvita

THE upcoming summer in the Region of Murcia is set to be scorching, with the Spanish State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) issuing a warning of above-average temperatures and minimal rainfall. According to Juan Esteban Palenzuela, the agency’s delegate in the region, there are clear indications that Murcia is headed for another season of record-breaking heat.

Aemet Issues Warning: Murcia Faces Scorching Summer Ahead

With a 70 per cent probability, forecasts suggest a hotter-than-normal summer, a trend that aligns with recent years. This prediction, combining various climate models and historical data, underscores the likelihood of exceptionally high temperatures.

Forecast: Murcia Braces for Above-Average Temperatures

Furthermore, the forecast indicates limited rainfall, with only weak precipitation expected. This dry spell follows a pattern observed in recent years, with Murcia experiencing a significant increase in tropical nights, primarily influenced by the Mediterranean Sea’s temperature.

Recent months have already shown signs of this trend, with April ranking as the fifth warmest on record and March as the fourth, both with temperatures approximately 1.5 degrees above average.

