New food hall planned

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 05 Jun 2024 • 7:23
Renovate or rebuild?
Photo: Casares Town Hall
Casares Town Hall has taken another step towards the renovation of the former cinema.
The intention of the Council is to create in this unique space a tourist and gastronomic centre, explained the mayor Juan Luis Villalón, “a very important project for the old town as it will allow us to expand the number of food outlets”.
Technicians from the Junta de Andalucia visited the building on Friday May 31 together with engineers from the Town Hall, to determine whether it is appropriate to renovate the building or whether it should be demolished.
Juan Luis Villalón thanked the delegation for their collaboration, which is very important in order to be able to continue with the drafting of the final project, since, as with any action carried out in the historic quarter of the town, the building is classed as a Historic-Artistic Site.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
